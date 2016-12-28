Low-cost foreign airlines expand in U...

Low-cost foreign airlines expand in U.S., but DFW left out so far

Read more: Dallas Morning News

For residents in Los Angeles, New York, South Florida and other major metropolitan areas, catching a flight to Europe has likely never been cheaper, thanks in part to the rise of a new breed of low-cost international airlines headlined by Norwegian Air Shuttle. This group, which also includes Icelandair and WOW air, has brought the unbundled model used domestically by airlines like Spirit and Frontier to the trans-Atlantic market, offering one-way fares as low as $180 targeted toward leisure travelers.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

