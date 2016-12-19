Lauderdale businessman accused of creating fake company to steal from employer

A Fort Lauderdale businessman is facing a grand theft charge after he set up a fake company to steal $485,375 from the commercial real estate company that employed him, according to a police report. Emil Lance Lehman, 55, worked for the Maryland-based company Walker & Dunlop as a loan originator, but he secretly created his own company, WD-FL, in Florida, with himself as the president, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.