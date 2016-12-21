Industry Leaders Join ITEXPO to Explore Service Provider Trends and Topics at Florida Event
December 19, 2016 - TMC announced today the Service Provider Trends and Topics track at ITEXPO , to be held February 8-10, 2017 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. ITEXPO is the communications and business transformation event where influential buyers gather to make their purchase decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMCnet.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,084
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous?
|Dec 19
|Chris
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC