From $400 to millionaire, the Floorin...

From $400 to millionaire, the Flooring King to make TV debut

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

After arriving in Florida with only $400 in his pocket more than 25 years ago, Antonio Ofer Sustiel, aka The Flooring King, says he now runs one of the largest closeout liquidators of laminate wood flooring in the world. But that is not where he started: "I started selling things at flea markets to survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,468,291
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr John-K 312,983
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 12 hr zazz 98,305
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr TRD 71,268
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Brian_G 62,615
Fandezvous? Wed Chris 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC