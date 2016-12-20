Fort Lauderdale seeks to delay closing of key drawbridge
City officials hope they can persuade All Aboard Florida to delay its plans to close a key downtown drawbridge to marine traffic for 12 days in February. Mayor Jack Seiler and City Manager Lee Feldman said Tuesday they plan to meet with railway officials to see if a May closing would be possible.
