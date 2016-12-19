Fort Lauderdale eyes more beach parking near Sunrise Boulevard
Beach-goers could find it easier to land a parking space across from the ocean if the city approves a proposed land swap. The swap would also help relieve congestion on the beach near Las Olas Boulevard because the new spaces would be closer to Sunrise Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,084
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous?
|Dec 19
|Chris
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC