Florida Vietnam vet with no family buried with military honors
Private James Prucha, 70, was buried with military honors Wednesday in the South Florida National Cemetery west of town surrounded by people who hardly knew him. No one claimed the Vietnam War veteran's body after he died Nov. 24 in a Fort Lauderdale assisted-living home.
