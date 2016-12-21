Florida Vietnam vet with no family bu...

Florida Vietnam vet with no family buried with military honors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Stars and Stripes

Private James Prucha, 70, was buried with military honors Wednesday in the South Florida National Cemetery west of town surrounded by people who hardly knew him. No one claimed the Vietnam War veteran's body after he died Nov. 24 in a Fort Lauderdale assisted-living home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min Brian_G 312,917
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Aquarius-wy 1,466,309
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Observing DaLoser 7,984
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr don t drink the k... 62,606
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Sat blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sat zazz 98,296
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? Dec 19 Chris 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 26 at 2:33AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC