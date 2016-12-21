Five Things to Know in Florida for Dec. 20
Florida's 29 electors cast their votes for Donald Trump inside the state Senate chambers Monday as about 200 people protested outside the doors. Protesters shouted, "Love trumps hate" just before the vote took place, and "Vote your conscience" as the electors filled out their ballots.
