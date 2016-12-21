Family seeks justice in cold-case shooting of grandmother
Nearly two decades after Milda Grabis was shot in the mouth by a burglar in Little Havana, dying 19 months later, her grandson refuses to let her story fade. Michael Grabis regularly emails and calls the Miami police department, which he believes didn't do enough to investigate at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
