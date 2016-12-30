Express lane construction zooming ahead in South Florida
In the next five years, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to spend more than $1 billion adding express lanes to the already tolled Sawgrass Expressway and the turnpike. Work is expected to begin as early as July.
