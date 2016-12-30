Express lane construction zooming ahe...

Express lane construction zooming ahead in South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

In the next five years, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to spend more than $1 billion adding express lanes to the already tolled Sawgrass Expressway and the turnpike. Work is expected to begin as early as July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Bonita 1,468,955
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 min John-K 313,035
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,618
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,270
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,305
Fandezvous? Dec 28 Chris 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 30 at 6:50PM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC