Convicted 'psychic' loses bid for new trial in $17M fraud case
Rose Marks, a Fort Lauderdale 'psychic' convicted of defrauding millions of dollars from her clients photographed at federal court in West Palm Beach with her attorney Fred Schwartz during her 2013 trial. Mark Randall, South Florida Sun Sentinel Rose Marks, a Fort Lauderdale 'psychic' convicted of defrauding millions of dollars from her clients photographed at federal court in West Palm Beach with her attorney Fred Schwartz during her 2013 trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,084
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous?
|Dec 19
|Chris
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC