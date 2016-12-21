Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar

Surveillance video obtained by Miami police and released Friday to the Miami Herald shows Kimberly Bentley, a district director for Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, hitting and kicking a Brasserie Brickell Key employee inside the restaurant on Oct. 28. The man restraining her is Russell's chief of staff, Eleazar Melendez. Misdemeanor battery charges against Bentley were dropped this week.

