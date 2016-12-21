CHT Medical receives distribution aut...

CHT Medical receives distribution authorization in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Florida Department of Health spokeswoman Sarah Revell said CHT Medical, a subsidiary of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm in Alachua County, was given authorization on Wednesday. Chestnut Hill is the last of the five original distributing organizations to receive clearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min Brian_G 312,917
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Aquarius-wy 1,466,309
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Observing DaLoser 7,984
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr don t drink the k... 62,606
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Sat blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sat zazz 98,296
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? Dec 19 Chris 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 26 at 2:33AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC