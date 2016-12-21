CHT Medical receives distribution authorization in Florida
Florida Department of Health spokeswoman Sarah Revell said CHT Medical, a subsidiary of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm in Alachua County, was given authorization on Wednesday. Chestnut Hill is the last of the five original distributing organizations to receive clearance.
