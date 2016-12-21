Charter air firm owner indicted on co...

Charter air firm owner indicted on cocaine dealing charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Federal law enforcement agents accuse the owner of a mainland charter airplane service of conspiring to sell large amounts of cocaine an informant said he routinely smuggled into South Florida. The informant told U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents that Jose Patin sold him multiple kilos of cocaine and heroin in the past and that Patin smuggled the drugs into the country "through a variety of methods, including hidden in planes operated by Patin's charter air business at the Ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min Orange God 1,466,121
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 312,904
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 17 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 19 hr zazz 98,296
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? Dec 19 Chris 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,301

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC