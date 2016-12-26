Car plunges into canal west of Fort Lauderdale with four people inside

Three people are believed trapped in a car that plunged into a canal early Monday at SW 29th Ave. and 14th Street in the unincorporated area outside Fort Lauderdale. Broward County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene at 4:43 a.m. The sheriff's office's aviation and marine units are on the scene, trying to locate the car, according to officials.

