Businessman agrees to pay more than $1 million to settle immigrant investor case
A Broward County entrepreneur who sought to build a chain of smoothie and yogurt shops with foreign investor help has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission that he allegedly misled the investors and misused their money. In a complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, the commission alleged Jason Adam Ogden diverted more than $1 million for his personal use and changed his business model without informing his investors.
