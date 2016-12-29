Broward man accused of threatening Tr...

Broward man accused of threatening Trump on Facebook due in court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Kevin Krohn, 59, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested Dec. 21 after the U.S. Secret Service said he posted comments on Facebook threatening to kill or injure President-elect Donald Trump. Kevin Krohn, 59, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested Dec. 21 after the U.S. Secret Service said he posted comments on Facebook threatening to kill or injure President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 312,983
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,468,285
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 7 hr zazz 98,305
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,268
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Brian_G 62,615
Fandezvous? Wed Chris 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,926

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC