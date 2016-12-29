Broward man accused of threatening Trump on Facebook due in court

Kevin Krohn, 59, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested Dec. 21 after the U.S. Secret Service said he posted comments on Facebook threatening to kill or injure President-elect Donald Trump. Kevin Krohn, 59, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested Dec. 21 after the U.S. Secret Service said he posted comments on Facebook threatening to kill or injure President-elect Donald Trump.

