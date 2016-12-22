Broward Health board blasted by doctors, community leaders over CEO firing

People voice their opinion over the firing of interim CEO Pauline Grant on Thursday at the Broward Health board meeting People voice their opinion over the firing of interim CEO Pauline Grant on Thursday at the Broward Health board meeting People voice their opinion over the firing of interim CEO Pauline Grant on Thursday at the Broward Health board meeting The anger of doctors, black leaders and community activists struck the board of Broward Health Thursday, in the board's first meeting since abruptly firing chief executive officer Pauline Grant. "We are very hurt by these shameful and despicable accusations made against an otherwise blameless reputation," said Dr. John Bodden, an orthopedic surgeon at Broward Health North for 41 years.

