Broadway star Gavin Creel lets down h...

Broadway star Gavin Creel lets down his hair and talks todaya s theater, LGBTQ activism

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

At 40, "Hair" and "The Book of Mormon" star Gavin Creel says he's too old to resume leading the Broadway fight for LGBTQ rights in a political era again dominated by GOP conservatives. Creel - who plays Fort Lauderdale this week with SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky - co-founded Broadway Impact in 2008, just as Barack Obama became America's president and Californians voted to ban gay marriage in their state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,466,885
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 min Ize Found 71,263
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 62,602
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr NYStateOfMind 312,926
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr zazz 98,301
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,011 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC