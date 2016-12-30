Boutique condos planned for east of A1A in Fort Lauderdale
Cavache Properties expects to start construction in the summer on 30 Thirty North Ocean, a 24-unit project in the Lauderdale Beach neighborhood east of State Road A1A. The development at 3030 N. Ocean Blvd. will offer 24 two-story units with three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
