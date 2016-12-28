Body found at lake near Fort Lauderda...

Body found at lake near Fort Lauderdale where car plunged into water, sheriff's office says

A third body has been found Wednesday in the lake near Fort Lauderdale where a car crashed earlier this week, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office . The body was spotted at about 9 a.m. by a news traffic helicopter, sheriff's spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

