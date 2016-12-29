Art Fort Lauderdale Announces New Partners and More
Art Fort Lauderdale has announced its new partners and artMASTERS show for the 1st annual Art Fair on the Water at waterfront properties on the intracoastal waterways in Fort Lauderdale. Art Fort Lauderdale, which will kick off with a VIP Preview and Opening Night Reception on Wednesday, January 11 and be open to the public January 12 - 15, will be the premier destination for art aficionados and collectors to procure works by a myriad of artists.
