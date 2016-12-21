8-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death Walking ...

8-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death Walking Home from Birthday Party

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed as he walked home from a cousin's birthday party, authorities said. Rasheed Cunningham Jr. had left the gathering just a few doors down from his Dania Beach, Florida, home and was walking with several other family members when shots rang out Wednesday evening, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office.

