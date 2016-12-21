8-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death Walking Home from Birthday Party
An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed as he walked home from a cousin's birthday party, authorities said. Rasheed Cunningham Jr. had left the gathering just a few doors down from his Dania Beach, Florida, home and was walking with several other family members when shots rang out Wednesday evening, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Teaman
|1,468,525
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,003
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,269
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,305
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|Fandezvous?
|Wed
|Chris
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC