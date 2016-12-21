5 Romantic Destinations for Snowbird ...

5 Romantic Destinations for Snowbird Escapes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bride's Magazine

Once the holiday soirA©es simmer down and the winter blues starts settling in, it's time to move away from the fireplace and find warmth elsewhere. in the year and take a snowbird escape instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 min Susanm 313,064
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 17 min Susanm 1,469,314
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Brian_G 62,634
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) 8 hr ItsMe 232
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr Ize Found 71,271
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Dec 29 zazz 98,305
Fandezvous? Dec 28 Chris 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC