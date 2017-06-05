UMFK Summer Theatre Hamlet Auditions June 15 & 16
The University of Maine at Fort Kent Summer Theatre, now entering its tenth season, is pleased to announce open auditions for its summer 2017 production of "Hamlet," by William Shakespeare. Auditions for this exciting classic will take place on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fox Auditorium on the University campus.
