The Wolfsonian's road-trip-themed sum...

The Wolfsonian's road-trip-themed summer revs up with dual photography shows

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

The Wolfsonian-Florida International University shines the headlights on wanderlust for Summer 2017 with two complementary photography displays delving into the possibilities of facing the open road with camera in hand. In a 'then-and-now' balance, North and South: Berenice Abbott's U.S. Route 1-featuring black-and-white images chronicling her 1954 journey along the American East Coast-will be in dialogue with The Long Road to Now: Digital Photos Inspired by Berenice Abbott's Road Trip, co-curated with Instagram forum #JJ Community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC