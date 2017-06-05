The Wolfsonian's road-trip-themed summer revs up with dual photography shows

The Wolfsonian-Florida International University shines the headlights on wanderlust for Summer 2017 with two complementary photography displays delving into the possibilities of facing the open road with camera in hand. In a 'then-and-now' balance, North and South: Berenice Abbott's U.S. Route 1-featuring black-and-white images chronicling her 1954 journey along the American East Coast-will be in dialogue with The Long Road to Now: Digital Photos Inspired by Berenice Abbott's Road Trip, co-curated with Instagram forum #JJ Community.

