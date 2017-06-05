The Wolfsonian's road-trip-themed summer revs up with dual photography shows
The Wolfsonian-Florida International University shines the headlights on wanderlust for Summer 2017 with two complementary photography displays delving into the possibilities of facing the open road with camera in hand. In a 'then-and-now' balance, North and South: Berenice Abbott's U.S. Route 1-featuring black-and-white images chronicling her 1954 journey along the American East Coast-will be in dialogue with The Long Road to Now: Digital Photos Inspired by Berenice Abbott's Road Trip, co-curated with Instagram forum #JJ Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC