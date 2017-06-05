The Spirit of America in Fort Kent

Fort Kent ~ As part of National Nursing Home Week , which ran from May 14 to 20, Forest Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility, held a week-long celebration filled with events to engage the residents, families, staff and members of the community. This year's national observance theme, The Spirit of America, highlighted the bond among staff, volunteers and residents that captures the American spirit.

