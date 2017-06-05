Fort Kent ~ On May 2nd, Northern Maine Medical Center convened the Liaison Committee of the Board of Trustees for its second annual meeting. Comprised of local residents from across the St. John Valley, the role of the Committee is to provide NMMC with insight and prevailing perception about NMMC and to serve as ambassadors to keep NMMC informed regarding the quality of healthcare delivered in the St. John Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.