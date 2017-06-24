Northern Maine beef farmers want to g...

Northern Maine beef farmers want to get their meat on local dinner plates

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Aroostook Beef Company will have a fixed storefront as of this weekend when the northern Maine farm opens its store Saturday. In addition to its locally raised beef, the store will carry a number of made in Maine products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

