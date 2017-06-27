NMMC Rated Top 100 Great Community Hospital in America
Fort Kent ~ Peter J. Sirois, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center learned last week that NMMC has once again been named a Great Community Hospital. Becker's Hospital Review announced the Top 100 Great Hospitals in America for 2017, and according to BHR, hospitals on this list are renowned for excellence.
