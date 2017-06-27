NMMC Rated Top 100 Great Community Ho...

NMMC Rated Top 100 Great Community Hospital in America

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Fort Kent ~ Peter J. Sirois, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center learned last week that NMMC has once again been named a Great Community Hospital. Becker's Hospital Review announced the Top 100 Great Hospitals in America for 2017, and according to BHR, hospitals on this list are renowned for excellence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Tue early greetings 67
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC