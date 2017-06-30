New Administrator Takes Helm

New Administrator Takes Helm

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center has named a new administrator at Forest Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. Travis Guy, RN, is now at the helm of the forty five bed facility which is managed as a department of NMMC.

