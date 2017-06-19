Maine Connections Academy Celebrates Student Achievements at 2017 In-Person Commencement Ceremony

Maine Connections Academy , Maine's first tuition-free virtual charter school for students in grades 7-12, hosted an in-person commencement ceremony to honor its third class of graduating seniors on Thursday, June 8, at 3 p.m., in the North Wing Pine Tree Room of the Augusta Civic Center. Paralympic athlete and local inspiration, Joshua Kennison of South Paris, Maine, served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony, imparting wisdom about the importance of overcoming obstacles, and never giving up on dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.