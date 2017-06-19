Maine Connections Academy Celebrates ...

Maine Connections Academy Celebrates Student Achievements at 2017 In-Person Commencement Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine Connections Academy , Maine's first tuition-free virtual charter school for students in grades 7-12, hosted an in-person commencement ceremony to honor its third class of graduating seniors on Thursday, June 8, at 3 p.m., in the North Wing Pine Tree Room of the Augusta Civic Center. Paralympic athlete and local inspiration, Joshua Kennison of South Paris, Maine, served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony, imparting wisdom about the importance of overcoming obstacles, and never giving up on dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC