Fort Kent and St. John Plantation Awa...

Fort Kent and St. John Plantation Awarded Community Development Block Grant

Wednesday Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Towns of Fort Kent and St. John Plantation were notified this week they were awarded $500,000 in Community Deveopment Block Grant Funding. A $300,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant will assist Fort Kent to complete a public parking lot project and Levee extension and $200,000 in Micro-enterprise funding will assist several businesses in Fort Kent and St. John Plantation complete expansions, facade improvements, and equipment upgrades.

