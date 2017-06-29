Fort Kent and St. John Plantation Awarded Community Development Block Grant

The Towns of Fort Kent and St. John Plantation were notified this week they were awarded $500,000 in Community Deveopment Block Grant Funding. A $300,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant will assist Fort Kent to complete a public parking lot project and Levee extension and $200,000 in Micro-enterprise funding will assist several businesses in Fort Kent and St. John Plantation complete expansions, facade improvements, and equipment upgrades.

