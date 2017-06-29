Fort Kent and St. John Plantation Awarded Community Development Block Grant
The Towns of Fort Kent and St. John Plantation were notified this week they were awarded $500,000 in Community Deveopment Block Grant Funding. A $300,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant will assist Fort Kent to complete a public parking lot project and Levee extension and $200,000 in Micro-enterprise funding will assist several businesses in Fort Kent and St. John Plantation complete expansions, facade improvements, and equipment upgrades.
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
