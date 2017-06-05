Daigle Earns Promotion
Fort Kent ~ Peter Sirois, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center , announced that Cheryl Daigle, RN, has been promoted from an associate administrative position to Director of Nursing . As DON, Daigle will supervise the Social Work Department and Utilization Management in addition to the Nursing Department of nearly one hundred and thirty personnel.
