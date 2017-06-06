Baby boomers taking up pot again may be surprised how much it's changed

Steve Rusnak, owner of Full Bloom Cannabis in Fort Kent, carries several varieties of marijuana along with a selection of cannabis edibles, tinctures, salves and oils for his medical marijuana customers. Steve Rusnak, owner of Full Bloom Cannabis in Fort Kent, carries several varieties of marijuana along with a selection of cannabis edibles, tinctures, salves and oils for his medical marijuana customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.