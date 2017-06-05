Angels Honor Memory
Fort Kent ~ Becky Pelletier and Jennifer Daigle were at Northern Maine Medical Center on May 18th to present a gift of $14,000 to the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. The money was raised at the fourth annual Angel Snowfest, held on March 11 at the Lakeview Restaurant and Campground in St. Agatha.
