UMS board approves first system-wide tuition hike in six years

Monday May 22 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The University of Maine System Board of Trustees approved a $540 million budget for the coming fiscal year that will increase tuition for the first time in six years. The board backed the budget Monday during the second day of a regular meeting held at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

