UMFK to Bestow Distinguished Service Award on John Murphy During 135th Commencement Ceremonies
The University of Maine at Fort Kent is pleased to announce that retiring Vice President of Administration, John Murphy, will be awarded the Distinguished Service Award at UMFK's 135th commencement ceremony on May 13, 2017. This award is given to individuals who have gone above and beyond in service to UMFK.
