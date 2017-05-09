In absence of diversity, stereotypes take hold in Maine
Residents of the Knox County towns of Union and Appleton received flyers purporting to be from the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in November 2016. Over the past several months, the often-hidden prejudice in our communities has become increasingly visible and empowered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC