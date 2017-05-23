Dr. Freston Heads Hospitalist Team
Fort Kent ~ Peter Sirois, Northern Maine Medical Center's Chief Executive Officer, announced that Dr. Christina Freston has been named director of NMMC's Hospitalist Program. The concept of hospitalists was first introduced in 1996; today, seventy five percent of U.S. hospitals employ this specialty of physician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC