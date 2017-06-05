Deer Isle Stonington High School anno...

Deer Isle Stonington High School announces top students

Thursday May 25 Read more: Weekly Packet

Valedictorian: Jordyn Judkins Jordyn Judkins is the daughter of Daniel and Jessi Judkins of Deer Isle. She has been involved in pep band, jazz band, and tennis through all four years of high school as well as a senior editor of the yearbook.

