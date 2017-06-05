Deer Isle Stonington High School announces top students
Valedictorian: Jordyn Judkins Jordyn Judkins is the daughter of Daniel and Jessi Judkins of Deer Isle. She has been involved in pep band, jazz band, and tennis through all four years of high school as well as a senior editor of the yearbook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekly Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC