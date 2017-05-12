Decades later, 800-pound model train finds its way home to Fort Kent
This working scale model locomotive is an exact replica of a Bangor & Aroostook engine from the early part of the last century. George Roy of Fort Kent spent an estimated 5,000 hours fabricating the model in 1961.
