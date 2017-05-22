Caribou farm named northern Maine food aggregator for UMaine system
A major University of Maine system food service provider is partnering with Circle B Farms of Caribou to bring more locally grown food to four UMaine campuses. Sodexo, the French food service giant that holds a $12 million per year contract with the UMaine system, has hired Circle B Farms as its northern Maine food aggregator, as part of an effort to source 20 percent of all UMaine food locally by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC