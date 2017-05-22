Caribou farm named northern Maine foo...

Caribou farm named northern Maine food aggregator for UMaine system

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A major University of Maine system food service provider is partnering with Circle B Farms of Caribou to bring more locally grown food to four UMaine campuses. Sodexo, the French food service giant that holds a $12 million per year contract with the UMaine system, has hired Circle B Farms as its northern Maine food aggregator, as part of an effort to source 20 percent of all UMaine food locally by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC