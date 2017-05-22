Caribou farm named northern Maine food aggregator for UMaine system

A major University of Maine system food service provider is partnering with Circle B Farms of Caribou to bring more locally grown food to four UMaine campuses. Sodexo, the French food service giant that holds a $12 million per year contract with the UMaine system, has hired Circle B Farms as its northern Maine food aggregator, as part of an effort to source 20 percent of all UMaine food locally by 2020.

