Camden National Bank awards LifeFlight $10,000 to support annual swim across Penobscot Bay
LifeFlight crew members gave Camden National Bank employees a tour of the LifeFlight hangar at Bangor International Airport in April. From L to R: Chuck Hogan, Flight Nurse, Bangor Base Manager, LifeFlight; Brent Watson, Flight Nurse, LifeFlight; Jody Landrith, Banking Center Manager, Camden National Bank; Vera Roberts, Commercial Regional Manager, Camden National Bank; Amy Root, Director of Development, LifeFlight Foundation; Norm Dinerman, MD, Medical Director, LifeFlight; Hargrave Garrison, Fixed Wing Pilot, LifeFlight; Jim Gerry, Fixed Wing Pilot, LifeFlight; Greg Dufour, President & CEO, Camden National Bank.
