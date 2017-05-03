10 native Mainers complete rigorous journey to becoming game wardens
Ten new Maine game wardens graduated on April 27, from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The graduates are Kale Oleary from Fort Kent , Harry Wiegman from Leeds, Taylor Valente from Gray-New Gloucester, Camden Akins from Winslow, Kyle Franklin from Durham, John Carter from Orrington, Nick Raymond from Winslow , Megan Miller from Pittsfield, Lauren Roddy from Belgrade, and Kayle Hamilton from Buxton.
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
