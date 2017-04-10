UMFK plans 2nd Jim Grandmaison Bike Tour on May 6
The University of Maine at Fort Kent and the Partners for International Relief will host the 2nd annual Jim Grandmaison Bike Tour on Saturday, May 6 at the UMFK Blake Library Parking Lot. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. The bike tour is designed for 16-mile or 33-mile ride on the beautiful scenic ride to Soldier Pond and along the shore of Eagle Lake.
