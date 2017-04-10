Secure Access to Medical Information
Fort Kent ~ Earlier this month, Sharon Bearor, Clinical Program Director for HealthInfoNet, was onsite at Northern Maine Medical Center to meet with clinical staff to provide an overview of HealthInfoNet HIN) and the Maine Health Information Exchange . Over the two day visit, she offered nine training sessions which were attended by physicians, Medical Assistants, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants, both in Fort Kent and Madawaska.
