NMMC Earns Top Quality Designation
Fort Kent ~ The Top 20 Rural Community Hospital rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association . Northern Maine Medical Center is one of only twenty hospitals from across the country, and the only one in the state of Maine, who has earned this top distinction.
