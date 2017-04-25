LePage doesn't understand education s...

LePage doesn't understand education surcharge, basic math

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Gov. Paul LePage is under fire for his characterization of how a new 3 percent surcharge to fund education will affect wealthy Mainers. LePage was challenged on his facts by by an audience member during his town hall meeting Monday in Fort Kent, his latest stop in a campaign that he hopes will convince state lawmakers to repeal the surcharge approved by voters in November.

