LePage administration picks 7 projects for new school efficiency grants
The Maine Department of Education announced Tuesday that it'll fund a round of seven school consolidation projects estimated to save $16.2 million over the next five years at a one-time cost of $2.7 million. The funding will take the form of grants created by Gov. Paul LePage through an executive order in January .
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
